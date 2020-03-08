An after-hours shooting at a Maryland shopping plaza left one person dead and five others injured Sunday, authorities said.
Baltimore County officers found the victims in the parking lot of a Rosedale shopping center shortly after midnight Sunday morning, county officials said in a news release.
One victim was declared dead at the scene. Five others were hospitalized and expected to survive.
No information about a possible suspect was immediately released.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.