Sen. Bernard Sanders on Sunday accused former Vice President Joseph R. Biden of taking too much credit for accomplishments of President Barack Obama, including the 2009 automobile industry bailout.

Mr. Biden has boasted of his role in the bailout as the two rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination prepare to face off in a major primary Tuesday in Michigan, the capital of the U.S. automotive industry.

“Now let’s go to Michigan, Bernie, and see if that’s true. I’m the guy that helped bail out the automobile industry. What’d you do old buddy? Come on,” taunted Mr. Biden on CNN last week.

Mr. Sanders said the former vice president exaggerated his importance as Mr. Obama’s sidekick when tough decisions were made such as spending $80 billion to prop up Chrysler and General Motors Co. during the Great Recession.

“The auto bailout was done by the Obama administration and it was a step forward. But I think sometimes Joe is taking a little bit of credit as vice president for initiatives that were led by President Obama and by many members of the Congress,” Mr. Sanders said on “Fox News Sunday.”

The race has boiled down to a virtual two-man contest between avowed socialist Mr. Sanders and the more-moderate establishment favorite Mr. Biden.

Mr. Biden’s eight years in the White House with the country’s first black president has been a foundation of his campaign.

He jumped ahead of Mr. Sanders in the delegate race last week in the Super Tuesday primaries with wins in 10 of the 14 sates, built on the former VP’s strong support with black voters in Southern states.

The Michigan primary will be a crucial test of support in the industrial Midwest. In the 2016 race, Mr. Sanders scored an upset victory there over Hillary Clinton.

Mr. Sanders predicted he would do the same this year with polls showing Mr. Biden with a roughly 5 point lead.

Mr. Sanders also said he wouldn’t drop out of the race if he loses in Michigan.

“Media asks you, is this state or that state life or death? I was asked that at Iowa. I was asked that in New Hampshire,” he said. “We won California, the largest state in this country. We are winning among Latino voters big-time.”

Mr. Sanders said his overwhelming support among young voters signals that his far-left platform is the future of the Democratic Party and the country.

“They want changes. They’re concerned about climate change. They’re concerned about racism and sexism. So I think if you look at the general electorate, you look at the future of this country, I think you’ve got a lot of energy behind this,” he said.

He later added, “Just yesterday — didn’t get a lot of media attention for whatever reason — we had the rally in Grand Park in Chicago. We had 15,000 people out. So I’m feeling good about the momentum that we have. I think we’re going to do well on Tuesday and I think we’re going to beat Biden.”

