Despite elderly people being warned not to travel and to avoid crowds by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sen. Bernie Sanders said his campaign is continuing to hold massive rallies.

The 78-year-old held three rallies on Saturday and plans to have two on Sunday.

“We are watching this thing very, very carefully,” Mr. Sanders told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Right now, we are running as hard as we can,” he added.

The Vermont Independent said his campaign is in communication with public health professionals everywhere he goes.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.