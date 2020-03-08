SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - As the U.S. death toll from the new coronavirus reached at least 21, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the mayor of Oakland sought Sunday to reassure the public that none of the passengers from a ship will be released into the public before undergoing a 14-day quarantine.

The Grand Princess carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries is expected to dock in Oakland, in the east San Francisco Bay, on Monday and was idling off the coast Sunday as officials prepared a port site. Those needing acute medical care will come off first.

“This is a time that we must be guided by facts and not fears and our public deserves to know what’s going on,” said Mayor Libby Schaaf.

Meanwhile, the number of infections in the United States climbed above 500 as testing for the virus increased.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institutes of Health’s infectious diseases chief, said Sunday that widespread closure of a city or region, as Italy has done, is “possible.”

“You don’t want to alarm people, but given the spread we see, you know anything is possible and that’s the reason why we’ve got to be prepared to take whatever action is appropriate to contain and mitigate the outbreak,” Fauci said on “Fox News Sunday.”

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said communities will need to start thinking about canceling large gatherings, closing schools and letting more employees work from home, as many companies have done in the Seattle, Washington, area amid an outbreak at a care home that has killed 17.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on Sunday after the number of confirmed cases there doubled from the previous day to 14.

On the Grand Princess, Donna LaGesse and her sister-in-law Jackie Eilers had a small celebration in their cabin Saturday night after the captain announced the ship would soon dock. She said they’re maintaining a positive attitude, watching exercise videos and re-runs of “The Love Boat.”

“We’re keeping our senses of humor. We’re laughing at the whole situation,” said LaGesse, 64, of Greenville, North Carolina. “We’re lucky because we have a room with a balcony so we can get some fresh air.”

She praised the ship’s crew, who have been “bending over backwards for us. I can’t imagine how difficult it’s been for them.”

The port at Oakland was chosen for the ship to dock because of its proximity to an airport and a military base, Newsom said. U.S. passengers will be transported to military bases in California, Texas and Georgia. All will be tested for the COVID-19 virus and will remain under a 14-day quarantine, federal officials said.

The 1,113-member crew, 19 of whom have tested positive for the new virus, will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, which will dock elsewhere, Newsom said.

“That ship will turn around - and they are currently assessing appropriate places to bring that quarantined ship - but it will not be here in the San Francisco Bay,” he said.

The Department of State was working with the home countries of several hundred passengers to arrange their repatriation.

Canada announced it was sending a plane to collect nearly 240 Canadians on the Grand Princess. Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement Sunday that those who have not shown any symptoms of the new virus will be taken to a military base in Trenton, Ontario, for a two-week quarantine.

The Grand Princess had been forbidden to dock in San Francisco amid evidence that the vessel was the breeding ground for a cluster of at least 20 cases, including one death, after a previous voyage.

The ship was heading from Hawaii to San Francisco when it was held off the California coast Wednesday so people with symptoms could be tested for the virus.

Grant Tarling, chief medical officer for Carnival Corporation, said it’s believed a 71-year-old Northern California man who later died of the virus was probably sick when he boarded the ship for a Feb. 11 cruise to Mexico.

The passenger visited the medical center the day before disembarking with symptoms of respiratory illness, he said. He likely infected his dining room server, who also tested positive for the virus, Tarling said, as did two people traveling with the man.

A cruise ship was being held off the coast of Florida Sunday awaiting test results on whether two crew members who transferred there from the Grand Princess have contracted the new virus. The Coast Guard delivered testing kits to the Regal Princess on Sunday morning and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a “no-sail order” for the ship.

Another Princess ship, the Diamond Princess, was quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama, Japan, last month because of the virus. Ultimately, about 700 of the 3,700 people aboard became infected in what experts pronounced a public-health failure, with the vessel essentially becoming a floating germ factory.

Hundreds of Americans aboard that ship were flown to military bases in California and other states for two-week quarantines. Some later were hospitalized with symptoms.

Private companies and some public venues in the U.S. have been taking safety measures in an effort to limit the virus’ spread. On Saturday, the largest school district in Northern California canceled classes for a week when it was discovered a family in the district was exposed to COVID-19. Elk Grove Unified has nearly 64,000 students.

Kendyl Knight learned Saturday that her prom was off while she was in a salon chair getting her makeup done.

“You can’t really be mad about it, but it is very disappointing,” said the 16-year-old, who went out for dinner and got photos taken with her friends anyway. She said she is not concerned about the new virus.

“We may be young and naive but we’re not really worried at this point,” Knight said. “Honestly the decision to cancel school seems kind of extreme.”

On the campaign trail, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said he would consider when it may become necessary to cancel large campaign rallies, but President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden had no plans to curtail theirs.

“In the best of all possible worlds” the three candidates should probably limit travel and avoid crowds, Sanders told CNN, “but right now, we’re running as hard as we can.”

___

Weber reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Juliet Williams in San Francisco and Robert Gillies in Toronto contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.