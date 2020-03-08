Twitter has a conservative user whom President Trump thinks goes too far at times — Donald Trump Jr.

The first son admitted in an interview that aired Sunday evening that he has inherited what he called “the Tourette’s of the thumbs.”

In an interview for the show “Axios on HBO” the younger Mr. Trump, who is a frequent and caustic user of social media, was asked whether his Twitter usage has ever led the president to tell him to “cool it.”

“I have gotten that phone call before,” Mr. Trump responded. “It’s like, you know, picking up the phone. ‘This is the White House operator.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, boy. What did I do now?’”

But, Mr. Trump pointed out — like son, like father.

He said he sometimes replies to such admonitions with “I learned it by watching you.”

In addition, the first son said, President Trump may just be jealous or territorial.

“And then about two hours later, I see him basically doing the same,” he said in a jocular tone. “He wasn’t mad at my tweet. He just wanted the material. He was mad I beat him to the punch. I’m saying he’s stealing my material.”

