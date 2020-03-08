Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday the federal government has been responsive to the needs of his state where more than a dozen people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

Although he said there were “troubles” with testing protocols, in the beginning, he said the federal government has been diligent.

He said federal agencies are restocking the medical supply in his state.

“We need the federal government to really accelerate the production of and the ability to do these tests,” he told CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“So far, we have had enough tests for anyone who has been ordered to have it,” he added.

Mr. Inslee said private-sector labs need to get involved nationally, and he noted he’s considering stronger measures to stop social gatherings in his state, saying some events have already been postponed and some schools are contemplating closures.

He said people working remotely and staying home when sick has so far been beneficial.

The Democratic governor also said he had a good meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, who has led the administration’s coronavirus efforts.

“We really need to work together, Republicans and Democrats,” Mr. Inslee said. “We are focusing on people’s health, not on political gamesmanship.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.