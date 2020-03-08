Doctors from the Trump administration urged individuals Sunday to take precautions during the coronavirus outbreak, suggesting older citizens and those with pre-existing conditions should curtail travel and avoid events with large crowds.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams noted it is up to individual communities to consider whether to cancel large events or allow the option for people to work remotely.

“Life can’t stop,” Dr. Adams told CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.

He said there are 75,000 tests available for people, but there should be more than two million available by early this coming week.

Dr. Ben Carson, secretary of Housing and Urban Development, echoed Dr. Adams, saying healthy individuals shouldn’t avoid large events like campaign rallies.

“There is no reason you shouldn’t go,” Dr. Carson told ABC’s “This Week,” but he said that if an individual is in a high-risk category, like the elderly, then he or she should “think twice.”

Dr. Carson said it is important for people to wash their hands and take precautions as they would against other viruses.

“The vast majority of people who actually contract the virus are only going to have flu-like symptoms or less,” he said. “There is a little bit of exaggeration of what happens if you contract the virus.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.