EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A couple in southern Michigan has been ordered to stand trial after 17 pit bull terriers were found in bitter cold.

A Calhoun County district judge ruled Friday that the criminal case against Dennis and Lynn Norrod should go to circuit court, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer.

The couple is charged with animal neglect.

Calhoun County animal control officers found the dogs Jan. 31, 2019 in an Emmett Township home, about 118 miles (190 kilometers) west of Detroit.

A neighbor concerned about the dogs called authorities to the home.

An officer testified the dogs were attached to heavy chains, and that there was insufficient bedding in their doghouses. Food and water were frozen.

A veterinarian testified that the dogs were dehydrated. One dog died of heart failure and was found to have lesions on its lungs.

Defense attorney Richard Pattison argued that officers were overreaching in their investigation and that “it was clear that there were houses and automatic feeders in place” for the dogs.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.