Sen. Kamala Harris endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday, adding to the list of endorsements of former 2020 Democratic candidates lining up behind the party’s frontrunner.

Ms. Harris shared a video of her endorsement on Twitter, saying Mr. Biden “has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever.”

“I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States,” she added.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar also endorsed Mr. Biden last week.

