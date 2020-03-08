Rep. Mark Meadows, who has been tapped as President Trump’s new chief of staff, said he’s a “nobody from nowhere” who has garnered influence in Washington, helping to push a conservative agenda.

The North Carolina Republican, who chaired the conservative House Freedom Caucus, sat down with radio host Tim Constantine at the Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington last month, saying the people are responsible for giving him the power.

“If you’re willing to stay in the fight, not only do you get to see change in speakerships and moving conservative ideals, but you get to work — for me, I get to work — very closely with the President of the United States,” Mr. Meadows said.

“This nobody from nowhere has lived the American dream on the political sense, where you have influence but only because of the people,” he added. “It’s their power, it’s not mine.”

Mr. Meadows will replace acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who will transition to being a special envoy to Northern Ireland, according to Fox News.

