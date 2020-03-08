MILWAUKEE (AP) - A shooting that erupted during a bar fight in Milwaukee early Sunday has killed one man and injured three others, police said.

Police said the fight broke out inside the bar just before 2 a.m. Sunday and resulted in multiple people firing shots at each other, both inside and outside of the bar.

A 31-year-old man died at the scene. Another 31-year-old man is in critical condition. A 34-year-old man is being treated for a graze wound. A 26-year-old man suspected of being involved is being treated after he showed up at a hospital with several gunshot wounds. He is in custody while police continue to investigate.

Police did not release the name of the bar, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

