The Washington Mystics announced the championship parade celebrating their first WNBA title will be held Tuesday, May 12 at 11 a.m. in the District.

The parade route will begin in front of the National Museum of Women on New York Avenue and will end in front of Capital One Arena.

The parade is scheduled four days before the Mystics’ 2020 season opener at home against the Los Angeles Sparks, when they will raise their championship banner in the Entertainment and Sports Arena. The team will hold a block party outside the arena that day in the hours before the game.

“This is the beginning of a new tradition in the District of Champions: kicking off a new season with parades and banners,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.

“I’ve always believed nothing brings a city closer together than a winning sports team, so I am thrilled to celebrate the Mystics’ first WNBA championship with the City of Washington, D.C.,” Mystics owner and Monumental chairman and CEO Ted Leonsis said. “This celebration will be something that elevates and unites our community. We want to create something special as a way to say thank you to our fans and to demonstrate to the world why we are the District of Champions.”

The Mystics did not hold a championship parade in the District after winning the title last October because several players had to leave the U.S. to begin playing with their European teams.

