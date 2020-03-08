TOBYHANNA, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man after a woman was reported stabbed in eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend.

State police say the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department was dispatched to a Coolbaugh Township home shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday after a woman said she had been stabbed.

Police say a man with a knife fled, but an officer found him at the rear of the property and during a confrontation shot and killed him. He was identified as 33-year-old Matthew Miller of Tobyhanna.

State police haven’t provided information about the condition of the woman. The shooting is being investigated by state police and the Monroe County prosecutor’s office.

