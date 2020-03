On Friday, President Trump named Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican, as his new White House chief of staff.

Mr. Meadows sat down with Tim Constantine and talked about how the self-proclaimed “nobody from nowhere” has earned his stripes in American politics and finds himself with more influence than he ever imagined.

