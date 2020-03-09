NAME: Todd Huston

AGE: 47

RESIDENCE: Fishers

PARTY: Republican

EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in political science, Indiana University

POLITICAL CAREER: Elected Indiana House Speaker, March 9, 2020; Indiana House of Representatives, 2012-present; Indiana Charter School Board, 2011-12; chief of staff for Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Bennett, 2009-10; Indiana State Board of Education, 2005-09; Hamilton Southeastern School Board, 2002-05

PROFESSIONAL CAREER: Senior vice president of state and district partnerships at the College Board, the New York-based company that administers the SAT college admissions test and high school advance placement exams

PERSONAL: Married to Denise; daughter and son

