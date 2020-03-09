The commanding general of U.S. Army troops in Europe and several senior members of his staff may have been exposed to the coronavirus during a recent conference, Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy confirmed Monday.

Out of what Mr. McCarthy called “an abundance of caution,” Lt. Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli and the other affected leaders are self-monitoring and working remotely to fulfill their duties and responsibilities.

“U.S. Army Europe public health officials have notified all other U.S. personnel who were at risk of exposure,” Mr. McCarthy said in a statement. “The health and welfare of our soldiers, families, civilians and partners is a critical priority.

“We will continue to provide them with the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Army leaders in Europe are conducting daily assessments and consulting with medical professionals, along with allies and Pentagon officials, Mr. McCarthy said.

Scientists at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command are working on means to control, contain and prevent the virus.

“The U.S. Army has top-notch researchers and cutting-edge technology that are helping to develop preventive measures and treatments,” Mr. McCarthy said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.