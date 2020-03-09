Coronavirus fears swept Capitol Hill on Monday as lawmakers who came in contact with infected persons shut offices and announced self-imposed quarantines.

Several conservatives said their contact came at the Conservative Political Action Conference 10 or 11 days ago, though they only just learned that they may be at risk.

Reps. Matt Gaetz and Doug Collins both announced that while they don’t feel any symptoms, they will stay in quarantine for the rest of the 14-day period recommended by experts.

Rep. Julia Brownley, California Democrat, said she met last week with an individual in D.C. who has since tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and that she will shutter her D.C. office for the rest of the week. She said she and her staff will work remotely.

On Sunday Sen. Ted Cruz announced that he, too, had come in contact with an infected person at CPAC, and would self-quarantine.

Politicians present a potential challenge for the virus. Part of their job is even colloquially referred to as pressing the flesh — the handshakes and other social contact that comes with meeting constituents and attending events.

Florida’s House of Representatives suspended its session Monday afternoon after several members realized they, too, had come in contact with an infected person at CPAC.

The House speaker ordered the chamber be scrubbed down, and photos showed technicians in blue protective gowns and white masks going desk-by-desk to sanitize surfaces.

Speaker Jose Oliva said they were trying to “set an example in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.”

In Washington, though, congressional leaders said they don’t see a need to shut down.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, Maryland Democrat, said it was too important for Congress to be in passing bills to deal with the virus for them to close up shop.

“We need to be here,” he said. “We don’t have advice that tells us we ought to shut down, to not have sessions. But we are very concerned.”

That’s left it to individual lawmakers to make decisions, and those with potential exposure said they’re going to stay home.

Ms. Brownley, in her statement announcing her office closure, acknowledged “the significant number of constituents and other individuals that my staff and I normally have contact with each day when Congress is in session.”

“Out of an abundance of absolute caution, my D.C. staff and I are self-monitoring and maintaining social distancing practices,” she said. “Neither I, nor my staff, are experiencing any symptoms at this time.”

Mr. Gaetz drew criticism last week for showing up on the House floor wearing a full gas mask. Reporters said he was making light of the situation.

The Florida Republican responded that he was “quite serious.”

“The threat to Congress is real,” he said on Twitter over the weekend.

On Monday, his D.C. office said it would close during the self-imposed quarantine period.

Mr. Gaetz’s office said he was tested for exposure and expects to get results soon.

Mr. Cruz, though, said he was advised testing isn’t effective before the symptoms appear, and his interaction with the person at CPAC was too brief to put him in a high risk category.

“The medical authorities explicitly advised me that, given the above criteria, the people who have interacted with me in the 10 days since CPAC should not be concerned about potential transmission,” he said.

“Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction,” he said.

