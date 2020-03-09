Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey on Monday said he is endorsing former Vice President Joseph R. Biden for president, adding another former 2020 rival to Mr. Biden’s support team.

“Joe is building the kind of campaign that will do more than remove one guy from one office,” Mr. Booker said in a fundraising email. “He will lead the Democratic Party to victory in races up and down the ballot across the country this November.”

Mr. Booker said Mr. Biden is running a campaign “based on shared values, built by the kinds of multi-racial, multi-ethnic coalitions that have always been at the backbone of every movement for progress in our history.”

Mr. Booker’s endorsement comes a day after Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California, another one-time 2020 rival, also threw her support behind Mr. Biden as the former vice president consolidates support among top elected officials within the Democratic Party.

Mr. Booker and Ms. Harris, both of whom are black, had clashed with Mr. Biden on racial issues at various points in the campaign.

Mr. Booker had taken exception to Mr. Biden’s lionizing a time when he worked together with segregationist senators, while Ms. Harris confronted Mr. Biden on his past position on busing to integrate schools at a debate last year.

