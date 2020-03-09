Editorials from around New England:

CONNECTICUT

Coronavirus is probably here already; it’s time for Gov. Lamont - and all of us - to step up our game

March 8

Hartford Courant

With coronavirus spreading rapidly in Italy, the University of Connecticut announced on Saturday Feb. 29 it was bringing its study-abroad students back from Florence.

But it would take UConn 48 hours to announce what it was planning for the students once they returned. University officials eventually fell in line with what many other schools had advised - students were to stay home for 14 days to make sure they were symptom-free before returning to campus. This is a commonsense approach, and it’s puzzling why two days passed before UConn made the call.

When asked the following Monday about the delay, Gov. Ned Lamont first deferred answering the question by passing it to U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams, who was visiting the state laboratory. It was only after Courant reporter Chris Keating followed up that the governor gave a direct answer: He was leaving it to the colleges to decide.

Here’s what might have been a better answer: As soon as it became clear that Connecticut students in a Tier 3 risk country were heading back to the state, public health officials got in touch with every college and university bringing students home to coordinate the response and ensure best practices were being followed.

The good news is there is far more going on behind the scenes than, until Friday, had been discussed publicly over the last week. At a state Capitol briefing, state Commissioner of Public Health Renee Coleman-Mitchell and Matthew Cartter, the state epidemiologist and director of infectious diseases for the Department of Public Health, outlined the state’s plan for monitoring, testing and mitigating the spread of the disease. Many of those students who came back are, in fact, being tracked.

Across town, though, at a news conference with clinicians from St. Francis Hospital and Medical center, the governor continued striking a more optimistic tone. “This is a time when some people are on edge. And one of the things we’re trying to remind people every day is, hope for the best and prepare for the worst,” he said.

It is critical at a time of public health crisis to be aware of the line between panic and preparation, to speak tough and unconformable truths without being alarmist. Gov. Lamont might do well to rethink his tone and approach in the coming days as the virus continues to spread across the nation and the state. He does not hold the cure to coronavirus. He does not know how to stop it, nor how to treat it. No one is asking him to be a hero.

But he needs to shift the focus from hoping to preparing. He needs to make demands on the public to take this seriously. He needs to provide daily updates as to how many cases are being evaluated and what the status of the response is. More is more.

The responsibility for stepping up isn’t the governor’s alone.

We’re very big on doing things the way we want to in the United States, and we love absolutes: Should I panic or not? Should I keep on living my life or not? It is critical that people start coming to terms with the reality that, as the CDC has said, taking common sense steps now to reduce the possibility of a community outbreak is critical.

And that may mean some lifestyle changes. There is a tremendous amount of hands-on practical information on the CDC website, which range from crafting a detailed plan for how you will respond in your household if someone starts to show symptoms to basics like if you’re sick, don’t go to work. If you’re told to self-isolate at home, don’t slip out the grocery store or go to a party like that genius up in New Hampshire did.

The power of common sense is crucial here.

The media has a role to play as well. The Courant has dedicated additional resources to covering the outbreak, as have other news organizations. The press must take seriously its responsibility to inform and investigate without being overly melodramatic or alarmist.

One thing that’s become clear over the last two months about how connected we all are is how - like the angel in “It’s a Wonderful Life” says - one life touches so many others. We know it’s going to get worse here. But we actually have some power over how much worse it actually gets.

MAINE

Transparency, oversight necessary for police use of high-tech surveillance

March 8

Portland Press Herald

The advanced surveillance technologies now used by law enforcement across the country have the ability to solve crimes and help people in ways that simply weren’t possible just a few years ago.

They also have the potential to upend privacy as we know it, perhaps before most people even understand what has changed.

Transparency, oversight and accountability are key to making sure these powerful technologies, many designed with the so-called War on Terror in mind, are deployed responsibly in our communities.

In Maine, however, police say they don’t even have to tell us whether they are using invasive technologies such as facial recognition or cell site simulators, much less how they guard against misuse.

Despite evidence that Maine State Police has partnered in the past with the FBI to develop facial recognition technology, the agency refused to answer any questions on the matter from Maine Sunday Telegram staff writer Randy Billings. In doing so, they cited a provision in Maine law that allows law enforcement to conceal investigative techniques. It’s a provision that only one other state has, and police here are using perhaps the most broad interpretation possible.

Billings’ Feb. 9 story detailed the stonewalling from state police, as well as the troubling nationwide use of digital surveillance, getting the attention of lawmakers. Only then did Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck issue a statement acknowledging the use of facial recognition scans as part of some criminal investigations.

Sauschuck said state police do not use the technology to “conduct ‘surveillance’, ‘spying’, tracking or monitoring of the general public or individuals not suspected of criminal activity.” It’s only used, he said, when a suspect’s face is captured on camera.

The commissioner did not provide any written policies or details on how the technology is used. State police still would not address questions on its use of cell site simulators, which allow police to track someone in real time.

There’s is no evidence that law enforcement in Maine is using new surveillance technology irresponsibly.

But the potential for misuse is great. Even if there is no nefarious intent, simply allowing law enforcement to decide unilaterally how the technology is deployed is almost certain to favor evidence gathering over individual privacy. Lawmakers, advocates and the general public must have a place in that discussion.

The Legislature can help make that happen. L.D. 2139, introduced by Rep. Charlotte Warren, D-Hallowell, in response to the Sunday Telegram report, would eliminate the part of the law that lets police agencies hide its investigative techniques in a way no other state allows.

In his statement, Sauschuck called facial recognition “simply another tool.” It’s not. All by itself, or paired with phone tracking, automated license plate readers, body cameras and other investigative techniques, and overlaid with social media and all the other information available online, face-scanning represents an exponential escalation of surveillance.

It’s already being used internationally to crack down on protesters and minority populations, and it’s being adopted by law enforcement nationwide without much in the way of public scrutiny.

In Maine, we can’t even get a complete answer on how it’s being used.

It’s past time for that to change, so Maine can have an honest and informed discussion about law enforcement, mass surveillance - and our right to privacy even in a fully online and interconnected world.

MASSACHUSETTS

Sixteen- and seventeen-year-olds should vote in local elections

March 9

The Boston Globe

A key tenet of Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination has been his ability to appeal to young people, and thus expand the electorate. Or so he hoped: The Vermont senator has found that convincing the TikTok demographic to show up at the polls in surging numbers is, in fact, quite challenging.

“Have we been as successful as I would hope in bringing young people in?” he said the day after Super Tuesday, when he got clobbered by former vice president Joe Biden in several crucial states. “The answer is no.”

It may not help this presidential election cycle, but one promising way to boost turnout over time is to lower the voting age in local-only elections from 18 to 16, to help young people form the habit of voting. It can also serve as a way to familiarize teens with the voting process and get them onto the voter rolls, without changing who can vote in state or national elections. It’s an idea that’s gaining traction in Brookline, Concord, Cambridge, and a few other Massachusetts municipalities. Lawmakers have introduced legislation on Beacon Hill that would ease the way for municipalities to voluntarily experiment with a lower voting age, and the idea deserves approval.

Lowering the voting age to 16 is not as radical as it might sound. Youth at 16 are still developing emotionally and may struggle with impulse control, but they are no less equipped with the deliberative skills needed to vote than 40- or 60-year-olds. “There is strong empirical evidence that the cognitive processes required for competent voting reliably mature by age 16,” according to a 2012 review of cognitive research on adolescents.

In Massachusetts, letting 16- and 17-year-olds cast a ballot in local races would be a natural result of an enhanced civics education curriculum, which the state passed into law in 2018. The new law includes, among other things, a first-in-the-nation requirement that eighth-graders and high school students complete a non-partisan civics project on a local, state, or federal policy issue.

Allowing 16-year-olds to vote can be done with the considered discretion of individual towns - say, only for municipal elections such as school committee, city council, or town meeting. Takoma Park, Md., in 2013 became the first American city to lower the voting age for local elections to 16 (two other Maryland municipalities followed suit). It’s been a small but favorable experiment: The turnout rate of 16- and 17-year-old eligible voters in Takoma Park was nearly double the turnout rate of eligible voters 18 and up. Given the notoriously low voter participation in municipal elections across the board, that’s not a small number.

Since voting is a habit that takes years to form, it makes sense to start early - particularly if 16- and 17-year-olds are more likely to show up at the polls than an 18-year-old. At age 16, a young person may be in a relatively stable situation, living at home with parents and taking civic education lessons at school. In contrast, when 18-year-olds earn the right to vote, they’re probably transitioning into college or a job, and possibly moving to another city, where they have no connection to local civic issues or familiarity with candidates for office. That makes them a lot less likely to engage politically and vote for the first time at 18. There’s evidence of that: A 2012 study from Denmark showed that “young adults living at home vote more than those who have moved out on their own,” researchers wrote.

The EMPOWER Act, a bill currently pending on Beacon Hill, would grant all cities and towns in Massachusetts the ability to lower the voting age for municipal elections to 16 without having to go through a home rule petition. The EMPOWER Act, sponsored by state Representatives Andy Vargas and Dylan Fernandes, and state senator Harriette Chandler, would let them do it on their own without the Legislature’s approval.

Voting takes effort and practice. A 16-year-old allowed to vote in local elections is more likely to become a future voter in presidential contests by the time they turn 18, the federal voting age, and in every subsequent election. Young adults at 16 are at a prime age to learn the ropes of being citizens and to recognize the impact their vote can have. For a generation that’s suffering from their elders’ inability to solve problems, from gun violence to climate change, they need all the help they can get. And at a time when voting rights have become fragile, any idea to reinvigorate democracy is worth exploring.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

A moment of truth for the U.S. Supreme Court

March 8

Concord Monitor

Gov. Chris Sununu, whether driven by election-year politics or not, was right to order New Hampshire’s attorney general to join a lawsuit filed by 18 states seeking to uphold the Affordable Care Act, which provides health insurance to some 60,000 New Hampshire residents.

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to rule on the constitutionality of the act, which has been under constant challenge by Republicans since its passage.

The case is one of several before the high court with potentially profound implications for the state and its residents.

Also under challenge is continued access to abortion under the 1973 italicRoe v. Waderes 1 decision, state bans on public funding for religious schools and protection under the 1964 Civil Rights Act against discrimination in hiring based on sexual orientation.

The court could also rule on politically explosive issues involving Donald Trump’s tax records, and whether presidents are immune from state and local criminal investigations.

The high court that will rule on these issues sadly has lost much of its legitimacy. It cannot be counted on to give as much deference to precedent as its predecessors.

Its decline into partisanship started in 2000, when the court’s conservative majority so much as handed the presidency to George W. Bush, who like President Trump had lost the popular vote but prevailed thanks to the Electoral College.

Of the court’s current conservative majority, two were appointed by a president who lost the popular vote and four were confirmed by senators representing a minority of Americans.

The Senate’s 54 Republicans received 20 million fewer votes than that body’s 46 Democrats. That dominance by the minority made it possible for one justice, Neil Gorsuch, to occupy a seat essentially stolen from Democratic President Barack Obama.

The result is a court that is no longer viewed as above partisanship, a court that’s losing, or has lost, public trust in its fairness.

That view was strengthened by Chief Justice John Roberts’s willingness to preside over a sham impeachment trial that lacked witnesses.

The court, in the Affordable Care Act and abortion cases, is being asked to ignore precedent and rule contrary to the will of the majority.

If it does so it will further damage what credibility it still enjoys.

Only two people from New Hampshire have served on the nation’s highest court, David Souter (1990-2009) and Levi Woodbury (1845-1851). More than a century ago, Justice Woodbury said, in what could be considered a warning against judicial activism that overturns precedent: “The very idea of the law in a constitutional republic involves the requisite that it be a rule, a guide, uniform, fixed and equal, for all, till changed by the same high political power which made it. This is what entitles it to its sovereign weight.”

In 1992, Justice Souter said, “A decision to overrule italicRoeres 1’s essential holding under the existing circumstances would address error, if error there was, at the cost of both profound and unnecessary damage to the court’s legitimacy and to the nation’s commitment to the rule of law.”

The words of both men hold true today. We hope the current Supreme Court heeds them.

RHODE ISLAND

Preserving the First Amendment

March 8

The Providence Journal

The First Amendment is the foundation of all of our freedoms. That is why it stands atop our Bill of Rights, which spells out strict limits on the government’s power to crush individuals and deny them their liberty.

Under the First Amendment, Congress - and, by extension, state legislatures - “shall make no law abridging freedom of the press.”

Freedom of the press has been of incalculable value to the people of the United States. It has brought to light corruption and other problems that powerful officials would rather have suppressed. It has informed the American people about the issues so that they may govern themselves. It has righted injustice and championed justice.

Given the hunger for power - reflected in the gnawing desire of some politicians to micromanage people’s lives - the First Amendment provides an essential check against tyranny. Many politicians would like nothing better than to shut up the public and have their way. Certainly, this is how authoritarian regimes function.

Members of the Rhode Island legislature should understand all that. If they do not, it seems clear that our civics education is even worse than advertised.

Last week, we learned that four senators, all Democrats - Sandra Cano, of Pawtucket; Elizabeth Crowley, of Central Falls; Ana Quezada, of Providence; and Harold Metts, of Providence - sponsored legislation that on its face was an assault on the First Amendment.

It sought to dictate to the press what must be reported.

As the bill ludicrously put it: “The state has a compelling interest to compel the press to promote the objective truth for the sake of the viability of democracy and for the safety, health, and welfare of our communities and in keeping with the spirit of the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment and to stop the press from serving as a slander machine.”

Needless to say, such an approach would be blatantly unconstitutional. As Steven Brown, executive director of the Rhode Island chapter of the ACLU, noted, “These types of efforts to control the press have absolutely no place in a democratic society.”

Sponsoring an assault on the people’s most basic freedoms - for whatever reason - is a black eye to those members and should be of concern to the voters in their districts.

Fortunately, even the sponsors backed off late last week.

According to Senate spokesman Greg Pare, Senator Cano sponsored the Senate legislation as a favor to Rep. Grace Diaz, D-Providence. Ms. Diaz said she withdrew her House bill after a colleague told her, “you are setting yourself up for a headache.”

Senator Cano then withdrew her bill and vowed in a tweet, “My family came to this country for the freedoms of the 1st Amendment & I will do better in defending it!”

It is, of course, the responsibility of the news media to strive to be fair and balanced.

But, for obvious reasons, you don’t want politicians and bureaucrats dictating what’s fair and what isn’t in news coverage. And, under our glorious First Amendment, they may not.

Online: https://bit.ly/330Weg3

VERMONT

Bus Stops

March 4

Caledonian Record

The Concord Coach bus company this week announced it would no longer allow warrantless bus raids by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents. Concord Coach joins Greyhound in standing up to the government against these clear Constitutional abuses.

In contrast, Peter Pan Bus Lines said it would continue to allow the agents free access to passengers, saying it would help to stop human trafficking.

For many years both Concord Coach and Greyhound said they had a legal obligation to allow government access free access to passengers.

The ACLU helped disabuse these companies of that false impression.

In March 2018, the Vermont ACLU openly called on Greyhound Bus Company to resist federal immigration and border patrol agents who freely board their buses and question passengers about their citizenship status.

ACLU chapters in nine other states partnered with Vermont in their “Stop Throwing Passengers’ Rights Under The Bus” campaign. They also launched an online petition that explains “The Greyhound bus company is allowing Border Patrol agents to board its buses and search passengers without a warrant – with no suspicion of wrongdoing other than the color of their skin. It’s a gross violation of passengers’ constitutional rights…”

The petition has over 110,000 signatures.

We signed it. Like the ACLU, we firmly believe the feds have no legal right to board busses without warrants. We’re glad that Concord Coach and Greyhound finally bothered to read the Constitution.

___

