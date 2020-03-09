FreedomWorks said Monday it would spend $1 million to educate, message-test and mobilize women voters in support of free-market policies and candidates in the 2020 election.

FreedomWorks’ “Women Win 2020” advocacy campaign is specifically aimed at the “Dirty 30” districts that President Trump won in 2016 and Democrats won in 2018, according to FreedomWorks vice president Parissa Sedghi.

“Being an election year, we’re going to hear over and over again from the liberals about the war on women,” Ms. Seghi said at the National Press Club on Monday, “and let me tell you: Women are equal but different, our needs and wants are different, and guess what? All issues are women issues.”

Approximately 120 female activists flew to Washington for a conference kicking off the effort this weekend to learn the tools necessary to mobilize voters in their own communities.

FreedomWorks is working with political pollster Scott Rasmussen to identify voters, develop a persuasive message, and run targeted digital ad campaigns in the run-up to November.

Mr. Rasmussen said at the National Press Club that a key part of the efforts is to identify and recruit “disengaged deciders.”

“These are people who are only loosely connected with the political process, if they’re connected at all,” Mr. Rasmussen said of the potential voting bloc that Women Win 2020 is targeting. “When the partisan bases fight each other to a draw, these less engaged voters end up determining who goes into elected office.”

Mr. Rasmussen said one out of every five voters falls into the “disengaged decider” category. Such voters are apathetic about the political process writ large, as Mr. Rasmussen said approximately half of such voters do not think the country would be in a much different position if failed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton had defeated Mr. Trump, and a majority of disengaged deciders do not care who controls Congress.

Mr. Rasmussen said he thought FreedomWorks’ new advocacy effort had import beyond the 2020 election, in that it could encourage apathetic voters to participate in American politics.

“Reaching these people is a real challenge for political types, for the simple fact that they are turned off by the rhetoric that turns on the activists,” Mr. Rasmussen said. “So this effort by FreedomWorks to reach these people on a one-on-one basis and to find ways to connect through people in their community is essential because they can provide pragmatic, compelling reasons why voting is a part of their civic and community involvement. They can convince people, perhaps, that it makes a difference and take the time to listen and explain why.”

