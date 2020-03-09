Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden has a 24-point lead over Sen. Bernard Sanders in Michigan, the biggest prize among six states holding their presidential nominating contests on Tuesday, according to a survey released on Monday.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 51% of likely Democratic primary voters in the EPIC-MRA poll for the Free Press and was followed by Mr. Sanders of Vermont at 27%.

“Something happened on Super Tuesday with (other) candidates getting out and people are all of a sudden questioning Bernie’s positions on issues,” said Bernie Porn, pollster for the Lansing-based EPIC-MRA. “If anything, it may be low in terms of the percentage that Biden may get.”

Mr. Sanders scored a surprise victory in Michigan over rival Hillary Clinton in 2016 after polling had painted a similarly dire situation for him then.

“I believe the numbers,” Mr. Porn said.

The survey of 400 likely Democratic primary voters was taken from March 4-6 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

