More Democratic voters are leaning toward former Vice President Joseph R. Biden as the party nominee for president than those eyeing Sen. Bernard Sanders for the pick, according to a poll published Monday.

A Quinnipiac University poll revealed 54 percent of independents and Democrats across the country want to see Mr. Biden face off against President Trump, compared to 35 percent would want to see Mr. Sanders get the nomination.

“It’s down to two and looks very much like the Biden resurgence could be a fatal blow to the Sanders revolution,” said Tim Malloy, a poll analyst for Quinnipiac University.

Voters who were surveyed also said Mr. Biden was viewed more favorably and is more electable than Mr. Sanders, a self-declared Democratic socialist.

In head-to-head matchups, Mr. Biden beats out Mr. Trump 52 to 41 percent in the poll, while Mr. Sanders leads the president 49 to 42 percent.

The poll was taken March 5-8 after Mr. Biden picked up more delegates than Mr. Sanders on Super Tuesday, reclaiming front-runner status for the Democratic Party’s 2020 nomination.

The survey quizzed 1,261 registered voters and has a plus or minus 2.8 percent margin of error.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.