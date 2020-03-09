Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden has opened up a 16-point lead over Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to a national survey released on Monday.

Fifty-two percent of registered Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents said they would prefer to see Mr. Biden win the nomination compared to 36% who chose Mr. Sanders, according to the CNN poll.

The survey was taken from March 4-7, after Mr. Biden’s strong performance on Super Tuesday propelled him to a solid lead over Mr. Sanders in terms of pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who dropped out of the race on Thursday, was at 7% support in the poll.

About nine in 10 voters said they would ultimately back either Mr. Biden or Mr. Sanders in November, regardless of their support in the primary.

Still, 72% — including 58% of Biden supporters — said it was more important for the next president to make major changes to the way the government works, compared to 25% who said the next president should restore the government to how it was before President Trump took office.

The survey of 540 registered voters who are Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents has a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percentage points.

