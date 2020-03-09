D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser recommended Monday self-quarantine for hundreds of people who could have interacted with the rector at Christ Church Georgetown, the city’s first coronavirus case.

Over the weekend, the Rev. Timothy Cole became the District’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

As a result, the church has suspended all services and the D.C. Department of Health is recommending that anyone who attended Christ Church on Feb. 24 or between the dates of Feb. 28 and March 3 self-quarantine for 14 days since the last time they visited the church.

A second coronavirus patient was confirmed over the weekend. The man spent one night in the District before admitting himself into a hospital in Maryland. While he was in the District, he interacted with three individuals who have tested negative for the virus.

One of the three individuals, however, is a School Without Walls staff member. The school closed Monday to do a deep clean and to communicate with families. Two other schools have closed for the day, as well.

