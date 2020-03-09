The chair of the House Appropriations Committee on Monday condemned Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s refusal to testify publicly on his department’s budget request and response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to Mr. Pompeo, Rep. Nita Lowey, New York Democrat, slammed the secretary for repeatedly delaying a hearing before the subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, claiming he is “unable or unwilling” to defend the administration’s budget request and response to the outbreak.

“I am particularly exasperated by your refusal to appear in light of the global threat currently posed by the coronavirus,” the chairwoman wrote. “It is imperative that the Appropriations Committee be briefed on your work to put these resources to productive use.”

Last week, Congress approved an emergency bill that provides $8 billion for the coronavirus fight, sets aside federal funds for vaccine and treatment research, boosts state, local and overseas efforts, and provides low-interest loans to small businesses reeling from the outbreak.

Ms. Lowey told Mr. Pompeo in the letter that Americans “deserve to understand how the Executive Branch is spending and proposing to spend their tax dollars.”

“I can only conclude that your refusal to respond to the Committee’s request that you appear before the Subcommittee tomorrow or to work with us to find a mutually agreeable date is because you are unable or unwilling to defend both the Trump administration’s budget and its chaotic and incompetent handling of this dire public health threat,” she wrote.

