TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Police in Alabama said one person was killed in a shooting at a college campus.

The shooting happened overnight at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, news outlets reported Monday.

A person of interest was located, Tuscaloosa Capt. Jack Kennedy said.

There was no danger to students or the surrounding community, police told news outlets.

