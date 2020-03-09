CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina fan is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a traffic accident in which a man was killed, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a motorist driving an Acura on Sunday hit Toyota Camry that was turning, The Charlotte Observer reported.

According to police, the driver of the Toyota, identified as Nigel Brown, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said James Nelson Winston, 22, fled the scene in his car, which police said was reported stolen last month.

Police said Winston was charged with DWI after arriving at a hospital for treatment of injuries. Warrants charging Winston with multiple offenses, including second-degree murder and felony death by motor vehicle will be served when Winston is released from the hospital.

