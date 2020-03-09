SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont legislative committee is holding a public hearing this month to gather input on the state code of ethics for state government.
The meeting takes place Thursday, March 19, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Vermont Law School.
“Trust in government is an essential part of preserving our democracy and is always a goal of ours,” said Sen. Jeannette White, a Democrat and chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Government Operations. “Committee members are happy to hear from people about their experiences, concerns and suggestions.”
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.