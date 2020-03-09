Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Monday threw his hat into the U.S. Senate race against incumbent GOP Sen. Steve Daines, giving Democrats a high-profile recruit in the red state.

Mr. Bullock, who ended his long-shot presidential run in December, had repeatedly said he wasn’t interested in running for U.S. Senate but was apparently won over by national Democrats urging him to take a second look at a potential bid.

The governor posted a video online highlighting recent job growth in the state and his efforts to expand Medicaid in an ad that expressed a desire to “make Washington work like Montana.”

Republicans currently hold an effective 53-47 majority in the U.S. Senate but are playing defense in a number of states, including Iowa, North Carolina, and Arizona.

President Trump threw his support behind Mr. Daines last week, saying: “WE NEED STEVE!”

Mr. Bullock’s announcement comes amid a resurgence of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Mr. Biden now has the edge over Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, an avowed socialist who many Democrats fear would hurt the party in down-ballot races if he were to emerge as the Democratic presidential nominee.

