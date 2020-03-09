A new report suggests that Democratic presidential hopeful Joseph R. Biden is already picking out favorites to man both a future Cabinet and the White House. The former vice president’s list includes a host of ex-Obama administration heavyweights and even former foes from the campaign trail.

Mr. Biden’s choices include Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts as Treasury secretary or vice president, and former Secretary of State John Kerry in a newly created Cabinet position to oversee climate change issues. Susan Rice — former Obama-era national security adviser — would be tapped as secretary of state and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg as head of the World Bank.

The possibilities of “Biden’s secret governing plan” are outlined in a new report issued by Axios on Monday.

“Biden advisers expect Pete Buttigieg to get a prominent slot after his swift endorsement of Biden — perhaps as ambassador to the U.N., or as U.S. trade representative,” the report noted of the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor.

Further choices for the critical role of vice president also were revealed.

“High on the list of potential Biden picks for No. 2 are several African Americans: Sen. Kamala Harris (first on many lists) and Sen. Cory Booker, both of whom ended their nomination fights before the voting began; former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who ended his presidential campaign after New Hampshire; and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who electrifies crowds. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is in the mix, too,” the report said.

“The bottom line: Biden, a throw-back institutionalist, relishes an emphasis on governing, norms and restoring alliances. That includes respect for experts, and for the art and science of governing. This evolving plan is all in Biden’s comfort zone — all meant to send a public signal of stability,” noted the report, which was written by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen — founders of Axios.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.