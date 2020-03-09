President Trump announced proposed emergency measures including a temporary payroll tax cut and expanded sick leave on Monday night to prevent an economic slowdown and to blunt the spread of the coronavirus, as the stock market suffered a rout amid tumbling oil prices, and concerns for a recession rose.

“We have a very strong economy, but this blindsided the world,” Mr. Trump said.

The president said his advisers will urge congressional Republicans on Tuesday to take action

on a “possible payroll tax cut” or other substantial tax relief.

He said he will also recommend no-interest loans for small businesses and to help for hourly wage earners who miss work due to an extended illness or shutdown.

“It’s not their fault, it’s not their country’s fault,” Mr. Trump said.

The president also outlined aid for the airline, cruise ship and hotel industries, although he wasn’t specific. Mr. Trump said he’ll hold a press conference Tuesday to go into more details.

The three major U.S. stock markets each fell more than 7%, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 2,013 points or 7.79 % to close at 23,851 points. The S&P 500 had its worst day since 2011, and stock prices plummeted so quickly at the opening bell that trading was halted temporarily when an automatic “circuit breaker” kicked in.

The White House invited Wall Street executives to a meeting with the president on Wednesday to discuss ways to prevent the economy from faltering.

The president met late Monday with Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and other top economic advisers to discuss options.

Mr. Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow will attend Senate Republicans’ weekly lunch on Tuesday to discuss the economy and possible congressional action to deal with the fallout from coronavirus outbreak.

On Capitol Hill, a spokesman for the Senate Finance Committee said Monday that Chairman Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican, “is exploring the possibility of targeted tax relief measures that could provide a timely and effective response to the coronavirus.”

“Several options within the committee’s jurisdiction are being considered as we learn more about the effects on specific industries and the overall economy,” said committee spokesman Michael Zona.

