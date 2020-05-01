New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday his stay at home order and social distancing efforts have reduced hospitalizations in his state by 100,000.

The New York Democrat, though, warned there are still 1,000 new COVID-19 cases a day in his state. He said he’ll be communicating with hospitals because he wants a more targeted effort to find out where the new cases are coming from.

“It’s still a burden on the hospital system,” he told reporters. “Let’s get more refined, more targeted.”

He also said officials will make a decision later this month about whether summer school will convene in person. Mr. Cuomo also directed schools to start developing a plan to reopen in the fall.

