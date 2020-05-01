Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Virginia, were defaced overnight with apparent references to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, city police confirmed Friday.

The words “The Pandemic” were found spray-painted onto the bases of monuments honoring Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, accompanied by arrows pointing upward at statutes of either, Charlottesville’s local NBC affiliate first reported.

Both incidents are under investigation, the Charlottesville Police Department said on social media.

The paint has since been removed by the Charlottesville Parks & Recreation Department, a spokesperson for the city told The Washington Times.

The Charlottesville City Council voted in 2017 to remove both the Lee and Jackson monuments, but they are considered war memorials under state law and accordingly remain standing.

Protesters opposed to removing the Lee monument infamously held a rally in downtown Charlottesville in August 2017, dubbed “Unite the Right,” that culminated in a participant killing a counterprotester and injuring several others.

More recently, the Lee monument was defaced last year with graffiti reading “Impeach Trump” and “This is Racist.”

