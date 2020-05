The nation’s capital reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, the local Fox affiliate reported on Friday.

There were 335 new positive COVID-19 cases in the District, and Mayor Muriel Bowser suggested that number will continue to rise.

“We haven’t hit our peak cases and will do so in May,” she told the station Friday morning.

The mayor said she predicts the peak will come in mid to late May.

