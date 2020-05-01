A group of deaf New York residents filed a lawsuit against Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week for not having a sign language interpreter during his coronavirus press conferences.

The complaint, filed Wednesday in the Southern District of New York, said there are more than 208,000 deaf New Yorkers who cannot only rely on closed-captioning due to imperfections in transcripts.

They say the governor has violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“As a result of Governor Cuomo’s acts and omissions, deaf New Yorkers are unable to obtain critical health and safety information from his daily briefings,” the complaint reads.

According to the court documents, other states have provided a sign language interpreter during COVID-19 briefings.

