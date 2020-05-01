President Trump sided with demonstrators Friday in their opposition to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s strict stay-at-home order, suggesting she should give in a little.

“The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal,” the president said on Twitter.

Protesters have been demonstrating against Ms. Whitmer’s order for weeks, which they have said is too restrictive. Some demonstrators even showed up to the state capitol armed on Thursday.

The tweet comes a day after the GOP-controlled legislature in the state refused to extend the governor’s stay-at-home order another 28 days. Ms. Whitmer moved to extend it on her own through executive orders on Thursday night, which would not allow businesses to begin opening until May 28. The move is likely to prompt a legal challenge.

Businesses had been slated to begin reopening in the state by mid-May.

