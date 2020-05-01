A federal appeals court on Friday granted the Justice Department an extra 10 days to provide Congress with the redacted grand jury materials from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, setting up a potential battle for the secret documents before the Supreme Court.

The U.S Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said in a brief order it would give the Justice Department time to file an appeal with the Supreme Court. Department attorneys are seeking to overturn an earlier decision requiring it to turn over the sealed materials.

That could put the final fate of the Mueller grand jury materials in the hands of the Supreme Court.

The Justice Department said last month that it plans to petition the Supreme Court after a D.C. Circuit panel ruled the House Judiciary Committee was entitled to the documents as part of its impeachment inquiry.

In a filing, the department said the questions surrounding this case are “of great significance to all three branches of government, as well as the functioning of the grand jury system.”

A three-judge panel on the D.C. Circuit ruled 2-1 earlier this year that the House was entitled to the materials because it was for legitimate investigative purposes.

House Democrats said at the time of the lawsuit they needed the materials for their impeachment probe. Although impeachment ended with a Senate acquittal, they say the material is still necessary to investigate President Trump for possible obstruction of justice during the Russia investigation.

The Justice Department maintains that once the grand jury materials are turned over to Congress, they could eventually be leaked to the public. Federal law prohibits the disclosure of confidential grand jury materials.

