Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden said Friday it is a “false choice” between getting the coronavirus pandemic under control and having Americans return to work.

“There needs to be widespread, easily available, and prompt testing. The federal government should be doing more to make this happen,” he told MSNBC.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said if he were president, he would create a commission to track COVID-19 testing and reopen enrollment so people can obtain health care coverage.

During his interview on “Morning Joe,” Mr. Biden was critical of President Trump for moving too slowly.

“There is so much not being done,” Mr. Biden said.

