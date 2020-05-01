North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance in 20 days on Friday, and President Trump didn’t want to discuss it with reporters.

“I’d rather not comment on it yet,” Mr. Trump said as he departed the White House Friday afternoon for a working weekend at Camp David. “We’ll have something to say about it at the appropriate time.”

Mr. Kim, who was rumored to be near death or dead, made a public appearance at the opening of a fertilizer factor Friday, according to state media and Korean Central Radio.

The 36-year-old didn’t attend public celebrations of his grandfather’s birthday on April 15, leading to speculation that he was gravely ill.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.