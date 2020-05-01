BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - A man who was arrested after a shooting in Butte was driving a “vehicle of interest” in a weekend shooting death in Billings, Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley said Friday.

A 26-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds near a Butte skate park shortly after 5:15 p.m. Thursday, said Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester. Witnesses described the vehicle the suspect was driving and he was arrested a short time later, Lester said.

The extent of the Butte victim’s injuries has not been released.

The 21-year-old Billings man who was arrested after the Butte shooting was driving a pickup truck believed to have been driven by the suspect in a fatal shooting in Billings, Wooley said. Micah Aaron Myron, 50, died of a single gunshot wound to the chest Sunday night.

The name of the suspect or any potential charges he faces have not been released.

