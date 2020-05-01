The state of Texas had its highest number of COVID-19 deaths Thursday, the day before restaurants, malls and movie theaters were slated to reopen in the state.

The state had more than 50 coronavirus deaths in the past 24- hours, the most since Texas began reporting fatalities related to the pandemic in March.

More than 780 people have died in Texas from the virus and the state has had more than 28,000 positive COVID-19 cases.

Despite the recorded deaths on Thursday, the state is slated to drop its stay at home order beginning Friday where some businesses will be able to reopen with restrictions.

Restaurants, movie theaters, retailers, churches, and malls are permitted to open doors to customers, but only at a 25 percent capacity.

