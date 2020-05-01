An Ohio reporter accused a “reopen” protester of spitting in her face during a demonstration outside the Statehouse Friday.

Protesters demanding that the state government reopen “nonessential” businesses during the coronavirus pandemic descended on the state capitol, where Adrienne Robbins, a reporter for local NBC affiliate WCMH, was confronted by a woman who took issue with her employer.

“You know that the company that you work for is lying to the American people, and you know that what you’re doing is wrong at the end of the day,” the woman yelled, according to a video posted on Twitter, Raw Story reported. “You know it. You see how nervous you are, you’re shaking, you’re sweating, your glasses — you can’t even see out of them. You’re terrified.

“You are terrifying the general public, you do realize that,” the protester added.

Ms. Robbins tweeted about the confrontation afterward.

“I asked this woman to respect my space after she was yelling and spitting in my face,” she wrote. “She said i had no right to social distancing in public and continued to follow me. Complaining about my mask (that is meant to protect her and those around me).”

Ms. Robbins retweeted the video of the incident, which was originally posted by Cleveland.com reporter Laura Hancock.

.@ARobbinsTV politely asked this woman to stay 6 feet away. She didnt. pic.twitter.com/nyAEhQMZCP — Laura Hancock (@laurahancock) May 1, 2020

Finally someone pulled this woman away. She was yelling in @ARobbinsTV ‘s face. Not 6 feet away. She was following @ARobbinsTV around. It was nuts. pic.twitter.com/zdLuGHSOab — Laura Hancock (@laurahancock) May 1, 2020

Friday’s protest comes after Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, extended his executive order to May 29 and revealed a slower approach to reopening the state than some other Republican governors. Under the order, retail businesses won’t be able to reopen until May 12 and businesses like salons, gyms and restaurants still don’t have a set reopen date.

“We’re starting to open up a little bit — not fast enough, obviously, for a lot of people,” the governor said Friday. “But we’re trying to do this in a reasonable way.”

