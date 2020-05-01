The White House said Friday it won’t allow Dr. Anthony Fauci to testify at a House hearing next week on the administration’s coronavirus response, saying he has more important things to do at the moment.

“While the Trump administration continues its whole-of-government response to COVID-19, including safely opening up America again and expediting vaccine development, it is counter-productive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at Congressional hearings,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement. “We are committed to working with Congress to offer testimony at the appropriate time.”

The House Appropriations Committee wanted Dr. Fauci, a top medical adviser on the White House coronavirus task force, to testify next week.

“We have been informed by an administration official that the White House has blocked Dr. Fauci from testifying,” committee spokesman Evan Hollander said in a statement.

