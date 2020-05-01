Kayleigh McEnany, President Trump’s newest press secretary, is set to face reporters in the White House briefing room Friday for the first time since landing the role last month.

Announced late the previous evening, the White House said that Ms. McEnany will hold an on-camera briefing with reporters in the James S. Brady Briefing Room at 2 p.m. Friday.

The briefing is set to be the first held by a White House press secretary in the room in over a year and the first since Ms. McEnany was named press secretary on April 7.

Stephanie Grisham, the previous White House press secretary, never spoke to reporters from behind the briefing room’s podium during her nearly nine months as the administration’s spokeswoman.

Her predecessor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, held the last such briefing in March 2019.

Ms. McEnany, a former spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee, was asked by a reporter during a press briefing earlier Thursday if she would be taking the podium soon.

“Never say never,” Ms. McEnany responded at the time.

Dan Scavino, the president’s director of social media, shared that exchange on Twitter late Thursday evening and added that Ms. McEnany would be at the podium the next afternoon.

Ms. McEnany held her first informal press gaggle with reporters on the White House driveway last week.

