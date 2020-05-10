KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City shooting has left one person dead and another wounded, authorities say.

Kansas City police said in a news release that officers were dispatched at 11 p.m. Saturday to the scene. One person was found dead and the other was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Their names weren’t immediately released.

No one was immediately taken into custody, and police say it’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

