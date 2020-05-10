ATLANTA — Georgia’s attorney general on Sunday requested a federal investigation into the handling of the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities say died at the hands of two white men as he ran through a neighborhood.

In a news release, Attorney General Christopher Carr said he had formally asked the U.S. Department of Justice, led by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Bobby Christine, to conduct the investigation into how Arbery’s death was handled.

“We are committed to a complete and transparent review of how the Ahmaud Arbery case was handled from the outset,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “The family, the community and the state of Georgia deserve answers, and we will work with others in law enforcement at the state and federal level to find those answers.”

National outrage over the case swelled last week after video surfaced that appeared to show the shooting.

