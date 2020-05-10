Maryland, Virginia and the District confirmed over 4,000 new cases of the coronavirus for the second weekend in a row.

The region now has a total of 62,940 cases of the coronavirus, and an additional 131 people died from COVID-19, the disease contracted from the virus, this weekend.

Maryland reported just over 2,000 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, bringing the state’s total to 32,587 cases, and a total of 1,538 Marylanders have died from COVID-19. The state has a population of over 6 million people.

In Virginia, 1,739 cases of coronavirus and 27 new deaths were confirmed since Friday. Out of a population of 8.5 million people, there are over 24,000 cases of coronavirus and 839 deaths from COVID-19.

The District reported 373 new cases and 19 deaths this weekend, bringing its totals to 6,272 cases and 323 deaths, out of a city population of 700,000 people.

Of the number of confirmed cases, 2,293 Marylanders and 880 District residents have been released from isolation. The Virginia Department of Health does not release that data.

