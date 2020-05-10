President Trump offered praise for the nation’s moms in his annual Mother’s Day Proclamation, citing their “character, courage and compassion” — which he said spanned the generations.

“We celebrate the exceptional mothers in our lives. It is through the unwavering love, comfort, and guidance of these extraordinary women that we first learn to experience joy and the wonders of life. Whether they became mothers through birth, adoption, foster care, or other means, these women are deserving of our unending gratitude and praise this day and every day,” Mr. Trump said.

“The intuition and wisdom passed from mother to child strengthens the fabric of our Nation and preserves generations of wisdom and familial values. In our earliest days, our mothers provide us with love and nurturing care. They often know our talents before we do, and they selflessly encourage us to use these God-given gifts to pursue our biggest dreams and most admirable ambitions,” the president noted.

“Their character, courage, and compassion are gifts that transcend time and span generations. May today be filled with the joy of knowing their contributions to our society are immeasurable, and their love for us does not go unnoticed or unappreciated,” Mr. Trump said.

