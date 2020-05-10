SAN LUIS, Ariz. (AP) - A U.S. Border Patrol agent at the Yuma Station has recovered a downed drone containing two packages of methamphetamine, authorities said.

They said agents reported a downed drone near the New Canal on the west side of San Luis, Arizona.

Along with the drone were two packages of a white powdery substance later determined to be meth.

Border Patrol officials said the total weight of the narcotics was 727 grams with an estimated street value of $3,200.

They said the direction of the drone indicates that it had come from Mexico.

Agents transported the methamphetamine and the drone to the Yuma Border Patrol Station.

The narcotics were turned over to the San Luis Police Department.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.