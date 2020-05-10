WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a man on suspicion of attempting to kidnap a 12-year-old girl in Wichita.

Police in Wichita said in a news release that the girl was walking alone Saturday afternoon when a man approached her and said she was coming with him. The girl screamed, pulled away and ran to her grandmother’s home, the release said.

Police identified the man as 28-year-old Victor Lara-Aguilera, of Wichita. He is jailed on $75,000 bond on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and possession of methamphetamine.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to prosecutors.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.